Armed men attack guards over land row in Mumbai's Agripada, 21 arrested

Mumbai Police arrested 21 people after a violent attack on security guards at Monee Magnum Company in the Agripada area late on Saturday. The attack was reportedly linked to a dispute over land encroachment, police said. Police have arrested 21 people and registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023(Pixabay/Representative)

According to the FIR filed by Ganesh Jagannath Salunkhe, the attackers acted on the orders of Pascal Postal, the owner of Franco India Pvt. Ltd. They allegedly tried to take control of vacant land by welding the company’s gate shut with iron rods, blocking access for Salunkhe and the property owners, as reported by ANI news agency.

The situation turned violent when a group of armed men, including security staff, attacked Salunkhe and his team in a planned assault. The attackers used stones, bricks, chilli spray and chilli water, causing serious injuries.

The violence escalated further when a man with a licensed gun reportedly fired shots at Salunkhe and his female colleagues, seemingly trying to kill them.

Also Read: Bomb threat targeting Mumbai airport, Taj Mahal Palace turns out to be hoax

Police have arrested 21 people and registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Sections 189(1), 189(2), 109, 189(4), 190, 126(2), 118(1), 191(2), 191(3), and 61(2), along with sections 25, 27, and 30 of the Arms Act.

Officers have also recovered four 12-bore rifles, live and used cartridges, stones, sticks, and chilli spray from the scene.

Pascal Postal, along with Jai Patil and around 10 to 15 female bouncers and guards, has been named as wanted in the case.

Police are searching for the remaining suspects, who are currently on the run.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.