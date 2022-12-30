Night clubs in Pune to hire additional female bouncers for safety on NYE

Ahead of New Year’s eve, bars and nightclubs in Pune have decided to employ additional female- bouncers and staff to ensure women’s safety at late-night parties. They will put in place a filtering system to make sure that intoxicated persons are not allowed entry.

R Raja, deputy commissioner of police, special branch, said, “We have provided guidelines to these establishments to maintain law and order, and prevent any form of illegal behaviour. The bouncers are to be hired as per the discretion of the owners of these establishments. However, we will have extra patrolling to ensure tranquil passage of time on New Year’s eve. If required, we will carry out inspections of certain areas as well.” The police have deployed special protection squads across the city for easy access to citizens in need of help.

Gajanan, owner, Ice N Fire Sky Lounge, Baner, said, “We will be employing at least four or more female bouncers and four male bouncers since we usually have many women coming in. With expectations of at least 450 people coming this time, we have certain regulations in place. We will introduce a dress code, check for prior intoxication, only couples will be preferred, and female staff will be deployed on the floor to help out women in case of any emergency.”

Not only will these establishments have stringent protocols in place, they will also be training their female staff to check for inappropriate behaviour that might need intervention. Sandy Singh, co-partner, SWIG Bar and Eatery, said, “At all of our venues, the security will be doubled and female bouncers will be deployed. Our branches have female managers and representatives in place to filter entry. We will be placing one female bouncer and around three male bouncers at each of our outlets this time due to the larger influx of people after a long time. We usually have police vans patrolling the area and they are present if help is required so that our female customers are protected.”

Although permission has been granted for parties to go on till 5 am on January 1, many clubs have opted to close the dance floor for people at 1.30 am in a desideratum for both customer and staff safety. Bouncers will be instructed to keep an eye on the crowd, the alcohol intake, and female customers, according to the establishment owners. “There will be around six female bouncers for New Year’s eve. Bouncer agencies will be intimated in case of any unsafe developments that require more manpower. Our staff will also be trained to deal with such incidents,” said Vijay Shinde, head, 2 BHK Diner and Key Club, Bundgarden.