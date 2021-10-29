Aryan Khan granted bail. What are his lawyers doing to secure his release from jail

Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail by the Bombay high court and his lawyers are waiting for the court's operative order to take the next steps towards securing his release from jail, where he is lodged after he was arrested in drugs-on-cruise case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the single bench of Justice NW Sambre granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested after a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The HC also granted bail to his co-accused and friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. The high court said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday.

Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde on Friday said they are ready with all the requisite documents, including the sureties, and are waiting for the order copy from the high court.

Also watch | Aryan Khan, 2 others granted bail in drugs case; what NCB said to oppose bail

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 23-year-old's lawyers will have to take the order copy once it is given by the Bombay HC to the special court hearing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and will also have to take other required documents, like sureties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Aryan Khan's ordeal opens legal debate

"We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from HC today,” Maneshinde told PTI.

The NDPS court once satisfied with the sureties and other papers will issue the release papers which shall then be submitted to the jail, he added. "We hope to do it by this evening itself so that we can get Aryan Khan out of jail," Maneshinde said.

The special NDPS court will then issue the release papers, which will have to be submitted to the jail superintendent by 6pm to secure his release on Friday evening.

Also read | Why Aryan’s case highlights aberrations

Aryan Khan will have to spend one more night at the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, where he is currently lodged, if there is any delay in the procedure and could be released on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and were booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale or purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment to commit an offence.

Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison since October 8 after they were sent to judicial custody. Dhamecha has been lodged at the Byculla women's prison since October 8.