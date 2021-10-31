Drugs case: Aryan Khan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha released from jail

Arbaaz Merchant, a co-accused of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, was released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Sunday.

Fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, who was also arrested with the duo by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the Goa-bound cruise, was released from the Byculla women's jail in the city earlier in the day.

Merchant and Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday along with Aryan. But the final procedures took some time with Aryan walking out of jail, after spending 22 days, on Saturday, followed by the duo returning home a day later.

Arbaaz’s father, Aslam Merchant, who has been regularly speaking to the media ever since his son’s arrest, said the family would obey all bail conditions religiously. “I'm immensely happy. His mother is the happiest person that our son has come home. Our prayers and blessings came true. We'll obey all the bail conditions religiously,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The HC had in its detailed order asked Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha to appear before the NCB's Mumbai office every Friday between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

On Friday afternoon, the HC made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan, Merchant and Dhamecha, stipulating their release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

The release order of Dhamecha was put in the bail box outside the Byculla jail late Saturday evening, after the bond process was completed.

Dhamecha's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan on Sunday said, "She has been released from the jail after completion of all the legal formalities. We are now going to file an application before the NCB seeking permission to allow her to go Madhya Pradesh, as she hails from there."

(With agency inputs)

