Asked to stop spitting, Titwala man assaults teenager, arrested

An 18-year old commuter was allegedly beaten up by a 33-year-old man in a Titwala bound local train after the teenager tried to stop the man from spitting from the footboard in Ambivli, near Titwala, Thane on Tuesday evening; the man has been arrested
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kalyan

An 18-year old commuter was allegedly beaten up by a 33-year-old man in a Titwala-bound local train after the teenager tried to stop the man from spitting from the footboard in Ambivli, near Titwala, Thane on Tuesday evening.

The man, who was enraged after being stopped from spitting, assaulted the youngster not only in the moving train but also got down at the next station and again assaulted him with a stone. The Kalyan Government Railway Police officials arrested the accused.

The injured passenger has been identified as Avinash Dhivre of Ambivli. According to the complainant, the accused, identified as Harishkumar Rai of Titwala, was standing on the footboard and continuously spitting.

A police officer said, “Dhivre could not stand this constant spitting and asked him to stop spitting. It led to an argument between the two and Rai allegedly started assaulting Dhivre for teaching him cleanliness. The teenager was injured and was hospitalised. We have arrested the accused.”

