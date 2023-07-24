ACP allegedly shoots wife and nephew dead, dies by suicide in Pune: Police

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew before dying by suicide at his home in Pune city on Monday, officials said.

The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

The 57-year-old officer was posted as an ACP in Amaravati’s Rajapeth Police station jurisdiction and had come home in Pune on leave, police said.

The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, an official from Chaturshringi police station said.

According to Pune police, the officer’s family was staying in Baner area of Pune city.

On Saturday morning, he came to Pune to spend the weekend with his family.

Around 3:30am, he allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew from his licensed revolver.

Police suspect that he later died by suicide.

“After the ACP first allegedly shot his wife, his son and nephew came running and opened the door. The moment they opened the door, he allegedly shot at his nephew, who got hit in the chest,” a police official said.

“All the three persons died on the spot,” the official said.

The other two deceased were identified as the police officer’s wife aged 44 years and nephew, aged 35 years.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

