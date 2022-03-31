Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Assistant police inspector booked by Shahapur police for abetment of Asangaon man’s suicide
mumbai news

Assistant police inspector booked by Shahapur police for abetment of Asangaon man’s suicide

Shahapur police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against an assistant police inspector after a 36-year-old man of Asangaon died by suicide and allegedly killed his daughter on March 15
Assistant police inspector booked by Shahapur police for abetment of Asangaon man’s suicide. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 07:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The Shahapur police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against an assistant police inspector (API) after a 36-year-old man died by suicide and allegedly killed his daughter on March 15.

The man had left a note stating that the cop allegedly harassed and exploited them while investigating the death of the man’s wife seven months ago, also by suicide.

The deceased, a resident of Asangaon, claimed in the note that the police officer was demanding bribes to not involve his name in the death of his wife. The deceased’s sister and brother-in-law gave a complaint to Shahapur police to take action against the concerned police officer soon.

A senior police officer from Shahapur police station said, “After his wife’s death by suicide, police arrested the man and his mother for abetment. As per the man’s family members, there was no reason for her suicide, still the API, R Kshirsagar, asked for bribe several times to get them out of jail and even after that. The man already lost his job during the lockdown and was already in trouble. In addition, he was harassed by the police officer, as per the sister’s statement.”

A case under IPC Section 305 and 306 has been registered in Shahapur police station against the API. Further investigation about his role is on.

