At least 7,800 children in 12-15 years age group vaccinated against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits

Although the vaccination for 12 to 15 years age group took a slow start in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, the civic has claimed to have vaccinated more than 7,800 children by enrolling several schools in its vicinity.

Around 13% to 14% of the total target population in this age group has been vaccinated with the first dose. The vaccination for children is being conducted at 17 primary health centres, two civic hospitals and some schools.

“Earlier, when the vaccination for this age group was started, schools were reluctant to get it done as the exams were going on. Some schools that have finished their exams are approaching us. Accordingly, with the coordination of the school, we set up a vaccination facility at the school,” said Ganesh Doiphode, in-charge officer for vaccination, KDMC.

The health department, however, claimed that the vaccination among this age group is very slow as many schools have not agreed for the drive.

“The response is low as many schools are still not done with the exams, while some are also sceptical of holding the vaccination drive. Our team is working on reaching out to most of the students. The number of vaccination done so far is through the vaccination centres at primary health centres and the civic hospitals,” he said.

The civic body has a target of around 55,000-60,000 children in this age group.

