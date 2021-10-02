ATS arrests Bangladeshi national who travelled to UAE on fake Indian passport

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has arrested a Bangladeshi national who allegedly travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using a fake Indian passport.

When he was abroad, the ATS had discovered that the Bangladeshi national had made an Indian passport using fabricated documents and he was using the fraudulently made passport to travel abroad. The ATS since then has been keeping a watch on Irshad Shahabuddin Shaikh, 33, who originally hails from Noakhali district of Bangladesh.

Recently, through reliable sources, ATS officials have learnt that he is returning to India from UAE. On Friday, he was nabbed by security personnel at Delhi airport, as he returned to India and was handed over to Maharashtra ATS.

On Saturday morning, the ATS team brought him to Mumbai. Shaikh was produced in a local court that remanded him in ATS custody till October 8.

ATS officials are trying to find out who helped him in fraudulently making the Indian passport and how he managed to come to India without proper documents. The ATS is also checking if Shaikh was involved in any anti-national activities, using such a passport