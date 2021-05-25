ATS head for Antilia case is Thane top cop

Jaijeet Singh, who headed the state’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) while it probed Antilia bomb scare case, has been appointed the chief of Thane Police. His appointment was made as part of minor IPS reshuffle three weeks after Vivek Phansalkar was transferred as Thane police commissioner, following his promotion.

Vineet Agarwal, ADG and principal secretary (home), a 1994-batch IPS, will replace Singh as ATS chief. Sanjay Saxena, ADG, will take over from Agarwal.

ATS, under the 1990-batch IPS officer Jaijeet Singh, probed Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran case before they were handed over the National Investigation Agency.

State home department issued the transfer order on Monday according to Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

After Phansalkar’s appointment as managing director of Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited earlier this month, Suresh Kumar Mekhla, joint commissioner of police, Thane was given an additional charge of CP, Thane.