Auto driver molests college student, drags her for nearly 20 meters before fleeing

A 22-year-old woman who tried catching hold of an autorickshaw driver who tried to sexually harass her at Thane station, was dragged through the streets for 20 metres by the driver while she held on to his collar. She ended up injuring her leg.

Followed by the incident the Thane Nagar police station has booked the accused auto rickshaw driver who had managed to flee from the spot, leaving the woman injured on the street. A case has been registered under section 354 and 354 A of the IPC.

According to the victim, the incident took place while she was on her way to college around 7 am.

“I was walking on the footpath when a man started calling me from behind. When I turned, I saw him making obscene gestures. I asked him who he was he started harassing me and went back to his rickshaw which was parked near the footpath. I caught hold of his collar but he started driving the rickshaw. He continued driving while I held on to his collar and shouted for help,” said the victim, who suffered leg injury.

“After being dragged for around 20 metres he pushed me and I fell on the ground. He fled away from the spot. I went to my college and attended lecture and later went to the former corporator for help to lodge a complaint,” she said.

“The victim looked worried when she came to me for help. I informed her family and took her to the police station. The police immediately registered a case and initiated a probe,” former corporator Sanjay Waghule said.

The police then scanned the CCTV for clues.

“We have found the vehicle number of the autorickshaw by which the accused will be nabbed. The driver is on run since the incident but will soon be arrested,” said J N Ranvare, senior police inspector, Thane Nagar police station.

In a similar incident in June 2017, 23-year-old woman Swapnali Lad was thrown out of an autorickshaw at Majiwada, Thane, after she was molested by the auto driver. This incident had raised concerns over unsafe auto rides for women commuters in Thane.

