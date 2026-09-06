MUMBAI: Auto Rickshaw and taxi drivers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to start queuing up at authorised meter recalibration centres from Monday to update their electronic meters following the recent fare hike. The transport department has fixed the total cost of the exercise at ₹700 per vehicle, putting an end to discussions between meter repairers and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Autos, taxis to queue up for meter recalibration from Monday; cost fixed at ₹700

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Drivers have been given until November 30 to complete the recalibration. The revised fares came into effect from September 1, with the minimum auto rickshaw fare increasing from ₹26 to ₹27 and the minimum taxi fare from ₹31 to ₹33 for the first 1.5 km. Until meters are updated, drivers can collect the revised fares using authorised tariff cards.

“The recalibration exercise will take two to three days to complete once an auto or taxi goes to the centre,” said Thampi Kurien, auto and taxi union leader.

The transport department has directed meter manufacturers to charge the same fee for the fare-renewal programme and issue GST-inclusive receipts to drivers. Manufacturers have also been asked to pay GST on the amount collected and submit monthly reports, along with proof of payment.

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{{^usCountry}} The department has also laid down strict jurisdictional rules for recalibration centres. Such centres will not be allowed to issue certificates to vehicles operating outside their jurisdiction, and RTOs have been instructed not to accept certificates issued by centres outside their jurisdiction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department has also laid down strict jurisdictional rules for recalibration centres. Such centres will not be allowed to issue certificates to vehicles operating outside their jurisdiction, and RTOs have been instructed not to accept certificates issued by centres outside their jurisdiction. {{/usCountry}}

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The department has also sought greater monitoring of the process. Recalibration agencies and meter manufacturers have been directed to install CCTV cameras at their premises and maintain recordings. The seal number fitted on each meter must be mentioned on a computer-generated bill, with handwritten bills prohibited.

Manufacturers will also have to maintain records of chips issued to repairers, with each chip carrying a specific number to prevent duplication. Repairers will have to maintain corresponding records, which will be matched with data submitted to the department through Google Sheets. RTOs and deputy RTOs have been asked to regularly verify these records.

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The entire process of chip replacement, testing, inspection and sealing has to be completed within the 90-day window ending November 30. Officials have also been instructed to ensure that drivers are not subjected to any additional financial burden beyond the prescribed charges. Drivers who fail to recalibrate their meters within the deadline will be liable for departmental penalties for every day of delay after the cut-off date.