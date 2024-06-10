 Baby boy kidnapped from footpath, rescued | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baby boy kidnapped from footpath, rescued

ByAnamika Gharat
Jun 10, 2024 07:18 AM IST

A six-month-old baby boy, who went missing early on Saturday, was reunited with his parents within 12 hours by the Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan. The child, Arbaaz Sameer Shaikh, was kidnapped by a rickshaw driver and his tailor friend but was found in a house

Thane: A six-month-old baby boy, who went missing early on Saturday, was reunited with his parents within 12 hours by the Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan. The child, Arbaaz Sameer Shaikh, was kidnapped by a rickshaw driver and his tailor friend but was found in a house.

HT Image
HT Image

The motive behind the kidnapping is still unclear, as the accused are not cooperating with the police, sources said. The incident occurred at a bus stop in front of a church on the Kalyan-Murbad road in Kalyan West. The complainant, Ayesha Sameer Shaikh, 20, lives with her husband, Sameer Shaikh, and their six-month-old son, Arbaaz, on the footpath at the bus stand.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The family, originally from Sinnar, had recently moved to Kalyan station and started living on the footpath as they found work collecting scraps.

The arrested accused are Dinesh Bhaiyalal Saroj, 25, a rickshaw driver, and his accomplice, Ankit Kumar Rajendra Kumar Prajapati, 25, a resident of Rajkumar Chawl, Ulhasnagar Camp No. 2. According to officials, the kidnapping occurred on June 8, between 1am and 4am, while the couple was sleeping with their son on the footpath. Dinesh took advantage of the situation, kidnapped Arbaaz, and drove away in his rickshaw. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

In the morning, when Ayesha noticed her child was missing, she rushed to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station to file a complaint. The police took immediate action, forming three teams to investigate. Using CCTV footage and technical information, they tracked down the kidnapper.

Senior police inspector Shailesh Salvi said, “With the help of technical details, we traced the rickshaw driver, who revealed that the child was at Ankit Kumar’s house. We set a trap near the house, safely rescued the toddler, and arrested both accused. The motive is still under investigation, but initial information suggests the child might have been intended for sale or witchcraft.”

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Baby boy kidnapped from footpath, rescued
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On