MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court has denied bail to Shakil Sheikh alias Mamu, accused of being part of a drug syndicate allegedly headed by Salim Dola and a ₹115-crore mephedrone manufacturing operation in Satara district. The court ruled that a direct seizure of narcotics from him was not necessary at this stage when a co-accused’s confessional statement and conversation transcripts prima facie pointed to his links with the operation.

Bail denied to accused in Salim Dola-linked ₹115-Cr MD factory bust. (Hindustan Times)

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In an order passed on Friday, special judge N R Pradhan relied on the statement of co-accused Vishal More, who allegedly told investigators that Sheikh sold MD in Pimpri-Chinchwad and had agreed to purchase the drug from the syndicate.

More’s statement alleged that he and Sheikh travelled to Hyderabad in October 2023 and handed over ₹3 lakh and a dongle to Faiyaz Shaikh, an alleged gang leader. It further claimed that Sheikh and other accused searched for a location to manufacture MD in December 2023 on Shaikh’s instructions.

The prosecution also relied on a transcript of a conversation between Sheikh and co-accused Asad Hasan Dehluj in which the term “MM” appeared, which it claimed was code for MD.

“Thus, prima facie, there is evidence against applicant/accused that he purchased MD from Vishal More and as per the direction of Faiyaz Shaikh, he had taken search of place for manufacturing MD,” the court observed.

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{{^usCountry}} The case came to light after police seized MD from two accused in December 2025. The investigation led to a suspected manufacturing unit at Savari village in Javali taluka of Satara district. During a raid on December 13, police seized 7.518 kg of finished MD and another 38.820 kg kept for drying, according to the court order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case came to light after police seized MD from two accused in December 2025. The investigation led to a suspected manufacturing unit at Savari village in Javali taluka of Satara district. During a raid on December 13, police seized 7.518 kg of finished MD and another 38.820 kg kept for drying, according to the court order. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution alleged that the accused were manufacturing and selling narcotics as an organised crime syndicate, leading to the invocation of MCOCA alongside the NDPS Act. Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the court said a direct role in organised crime was not essential if a nexus with the syndicate or crime could be established.

Sheikh’s lawyer argued that no contraband had been recovered from him, no other criminal case was registered against him and the evidence did not establish his involvement in the drug operation.

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The defence also cited his medical conditions, retinal dystrophy and choroidal dystrophy, and said specialised testing was unavailable at Sir JJ Hospital.

The judge rejected this argument, noting that the hospital report referred only to the unavailability of equipment for an electroretinography test, not the entire treatment. Sheikh could be taken to another hospital for the test without being released on bail, the court said.