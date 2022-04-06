Ban on construction at night put on hold till May 31

Mumbai At the review meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) raised the issue of the ban on construction works after 10 pm, imposed by the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

The Mumbai police have been asked to put the order on hold till May 31, until the desilting of the culverts and nullahs are complete ahead of monsoon.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal requested the state government to put such restrictions on hold as it was affecting the disposal of debris from the sites. The state government was also apprised that the order has affected the disposal of debris from the ongoing construction works and may lead to issues during monsoon.

Chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava assured the BMC to direct Mumbai police to put the order on hold until the cleaning of the culverts and nullahs has been completed by May 31. The CM gave his nod to it.

CM Thackeray held the meeting on Tuesday and directed the authorities including BMC, MMRDA, railways to complete the works related to the monsoon preparedness in time. Mumbai has 450 sites where the debris is generated due to the ongoing infrastructure projects. 95% of the sites are the projects being implemented by BMC and MMRDA.

“CP Mumbai has banned the construction activities after 10pm last month. It has been badly affecting the disposal of the debris and could lead to the major problem during monsoon,” a BMC official said.

The CM has also asked the authorities to clean up 47 culverts on eastern and western highways and 40 culverts along the railway lines on war footing. “The CM has also directed the authorities to ensure that the ongoing infrastructure works do not lead to waterlogging during the monsoon. He has also asked them to complete the ongoing Metro works underway in Kandivali before monsoon and filling of the potholes well in time. The authorities have also been asked to take steps to avoid breeding of mosquitoes,” the statement issued by CMO has said.

