MUMBAI: The principal of Baliram Hiray College of Architecture in Bandra East, Sunil Magdum, has been booked for cheating after a group of students alleged fraud and misrepresentation in the issuance of their marksheets, which were delayed by nearly one-and-a-half years.

Bandra architecture college principal booked for cheating over ‘fake marksheets’ row

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The complaint was registered at Kherwadi police station in Kalanagar by around 13 students who completed a three-year interior designing course at the college. The students, who graduated in the 2021–22 academic year, have raised serious concerns about the validity of their academic documents and the impact on their careers.

In her complaint, student Nidhi Raut said the college had initially informed them that it was affiliated with Sangai International University and that their degrees and marksheets would be issued by the same institution. However, in 2024, the University Grants Commission (UGC) revoked the recognition of Sangai International University in India, leaving students uncertain about the legitimacy of their qualifications.

The students alleged that after the withdrawal of recognition, the college later secured an affiliation with Sikkim International University and issued marksheets under its name. However, they claim these documents were invalid and contained multiple discrepancies.

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{{^usCountry}} Raut said the marksheets raised serious doubts about their authenticity. She pointed out that QR codes printed on the documents either redirected to unrelated institutions or showed invalid results when scanned. She further alleged that despite transferring to the college in her second year, she was issued a first-year marksheet for a period during which she had not studied there. According to her, the documents were also distributed to students outside the college premises. As a result of these issues, she said she has been unable to secure employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raut said the marksheets raised serious doubts about their authenticity. She pointed out that QR codes printed on the documents either redirected to unrelated institutions or showed invalid results when scanned. She further alleged that despite transferring to the college in her second year, she was issued a first-year marksheet for a period during which she had not studied there. According to her, the documents were also distributed to students outside the college premises. As a result of these issues, she said she has been unable to secure employment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR states that students faced prolonged delays in receiving their marksheets after the earlier university lost recognition, and were only later informed about the change in affiliation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR states that students faced prolonged delays in receiving their marksheets after the earlier university lost recognition, and were only later informed about the change in affiliation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Santosh Gangurde, state general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Students Wing, said, “The case exposes a serious forged marksheet scam and highlights the growing problem of fraudulent admissions in bogus institutions.” He alleged that some college authorities exploit students by promising valid education and later issuing questionable credentials, damaging both students’ careers and the credibility of the education system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Santosh Gangurde, state general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Students Wing, said, “The case exposes a serious forged marksheet scam and highlights the growing problem of fraudulent admissions in bogus institutions.” He alleged that some college authorities exploit students by promising valid education and later issuing questionable credentials, damaging both students’ careers and the credibility of the education system. {{/usCountry}}

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Repeated attempts to contact college principal Sunil Magdum did not elicit any response. Trustee of the college, Prasad Hiray, said he was unaware of the FIR being registered. “The institution had followed all rules and regulations, so there is no scope of any wrongdoing,” Hiray added.

A police officer from Kherwadi police station confirmed that an FIR was registered against the college management on Wednesday under sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway.

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