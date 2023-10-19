Bandra dermatologist booked for forging medical registration

Mumbai: Civic officials have registered a complaint about a dermatologist in Bandra who was running a skin clinic at Linking Road without any valid registration from the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). The accused Dr Ruby (Rupinder) Tandon of Shifa Wellness was displaying a forged medical degree in her clinic. Bandra police have booked her for forgery, and cheating as well as under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A written complaint against her was made by the officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) H west ward, on Monday. They said they had consulted with MMC on the matter, and were told no dermatologist by the name of Dr Rupinder Tandon is registered with them. Along with the police, the BMC officials also raided the premises of the clinic she runs to take a look at the certificates on display at the clinic as per the MMC norms.

Dr Tandon is married to actor Amit Tandon who was also present in the premises during the raid. “At first, she refuted the claims of her certificates being fake. She also showed us the registration issued in 2014 where she was named Dr Rupinder Tandon. Another licence identified her as Rupinder Dhaliwal. The registration from Medical Council of India that she presented named her as Dr Rupinder Tandon Jagat Dhaliwal,” informed an officer from Bandra police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials looked for her name against the registration number provided on the official website of the Medical Council of India but didn’t find any matching results. By now, the officials had proof of two of the three practising licences she had being fake.

“Based on these findings, we have booked Dr Tandon under sections 419 (cheating by personification), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of document making the person authorised for financial transactions), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (presenting fake documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act,” said the official. Her clinic on Linking Road is frequented by several renowned celebrities.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON