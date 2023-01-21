Bandra Reclamation likely to lose 30 trees to BMC’s revamp project

As many as 30 trees on the central median of KC Marg, a well-shaded road that connects Bandra fire station to Bandra-Worli Sea Link, are likely to be affected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s revamp project.

While 28 of these trees would be transplanted, two specimens, which are completely dead, would be cut down, a public notice issued by BMC earlier this week said, inviting suggestions from citizens. The notice has also said the trees require removal as they are “dangerous”.

An official with BMC’s H-ward said, “The civic body plans to revamp the central divider, which runs down KC Marg at Bandra Reclamation, for maintenance and traffic reasons. On both sides of the divider, there is a concrete road because of which the trees planted on the median do not have strong root systems. So, when we start repairing the divider, there is a strong possibility that the trees could fall. There is a risk to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.”

Environmentalists have opposed this proposal, stating that there is no need to either repair the divider, or the trees it supports.

“The existing central divider is in a good condition. It does not need any replacement. Secondly, any proposal to remove trees to ‘beautify’ a divider is absurd,” tree activist Zoru Bhatena wrote to the BMC on Thursday.

“If the tree authority feels that removal of the existing divider will harm the trees, then it is the duty of tree authority to stop BMC from removing it. If the repair is essential, then the authority needs to brace the trees so they don’t fall. Enough soil should have been left around the trees in the first place. The authority cannot adjudicate its statutory duties by calling healthy trees ‘dangerous’ and processing such an application,” Bhatena added.

The stretch of KC Marg between the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation office and Lilavati Hospital is one of Bandra’s greener patches, and is a popular destination for morning walkers. In recent months, it has also become a popular destination for tourists attending ‘tree walks’.

Sananda Mukhopadhyay, a Bandra resident and theatre practitioner, said many of the trees on the median of KC Marg are large such as Ashoka trees, Cuban palms and Saptaranis, in addition to juvenile peepals.

“It may not be wise to remove them from this street which sees a lot of traffic coming in from the sea link. There is some research which shows that trees make streets more compact to drivers, and in fact help reduce speeding. The area is also largely residential, and greenery adds to the appeal of the street even for drivers who are coming to and from the highway,” she said.

Mukhopadhyay regularly conducts ‘tree walks’ in the locality for fellow enthusiasts.