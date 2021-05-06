Bandra society opposes Mumbai civic body’s plan to set up Covid vaccination centre inside complex

Two housing societies in Rizvi Complex area of Bandra (West) have opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s plan to set up a vaccination centre inside their premises.

The BMC owns a structure inside the complex, however, the housing societies, consisting of 56 flats, have written to the civic body expressing fear of crowding and spreading of Covid-19 among residents.

The BMC, to scale up vaccination drives for 18 to 44 age groups is in the process of having 227 vaccination centres across the city in 24 wards, and one such is inside the compound of Harmony and Rocky housing society. The BMC’s H West ward had written to the societies on April 29, informing them about the plan to set up the vaccination centre at the welfare centre owned by the civic body. The BMC, in its letter, had sought cooperation from the society regarding the same.

However, the members of both societies have opposed the plan citing that vaccination centre should not come up in residential areas. Jasmine Divekar, a resident said, “We are told to stay home and stay safe, but with the BMC planning to come up with a vaccination centre, I do not feel residents in our society will be able to remain safe. With vaccination centre, there might be crowding, and this can result in spreading of Covid-19 among residents of society.”

Masud Ahmed, chairman of Harmony society said, “We are not against vaccination or vaccination centres, but we are just requesting them to not set up the same in our society premises. Senior citizens are residing in our society and we fear they might be infected. We have written to the BMC and are expecting a positive reply from them.”

The residents also took to social media expressing their displeasure.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s H West ward said, “The premises herein is located inside Harmony society and is a welfare centre owned by the BMC. There is a separate gate and parking available for us, which we do not regularly use. But now we want to use it for vaccination, considering it is the most feasible and suitable location.”

He added, “I expect the citizens to cooperate considering vaccination is the need of the hour. We cannot set up vaccination centres in schools and colleges considering they might reopen any time, after which, vaccination drive might get affected.”

However, the residents claim there is no individual gate for the BMC premises and there are only two common gates. The entrance to the BMC’s premises is through the main gate and compound of the society which is common for all three. In the two housing societies where 60% of the occupants are senior citizens, the vaccination centre could be a huge health hazard,” added Divekar.

Meanwhile, local BJP corporator Swapna Mhatre said, “I had already informed BMC that there will be opposition if we select residential society premises for vaccination. I had already suggested schools in nearby areas, but BMC says it does not want to go ahead with schools or colleges fearing they may restart in the coming month. I feel if alternative options are available, we should avoid disturbing residential housing societies.”

