‘Bank agent’ swindles man at Andheri metro station

MUMBAI: A ‘bank agent’ has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of ₹20,000 on pretext of comparing offers on credit cards at Andheri metro station.

According to the Andheri police, the incident took place on May 12 when Kalyan resident Chetan Pratap Singh was on his way back home from Andheri.

The ‘agent’ with an identity card of a nationalised bank approached Singh with some lucrative schemes on credit cards. During the conversation, the ‘agent’, later identified as Omkar Dubey, 23, also asked the complainant to hand over his card.

“Noticing that the man was not tech-savvy, the ‘agent’ also asked for Singh’s phone on the pretext of helping the complainant with an internet search,” a police official said and added that the accused called the complainant a couple of times later, offering an even better deal.

It was only on checking the credit card statement in the beginning of July, the complainant noticed a transaction of ₹20,000 that he did not remember authorising.

After checking the date and time of the transaction, Singh realised that the transaction had taken place at the time when he was talking to the ‘bank agent’ and approached the police.

Under the direction of deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) Datta Nalawade and senior inspector Santaji Ghorpade, the cybercrime team of the Andheri police headed by assistant police inspector Ranjeet Gundre started tracking the accused.

“We found out that Dubey had gone to his native village in Uttar Pradesh soon after the day he met the complainant. On Thursday, informants at the station told us that the man had come back to the spot where he had met the complainant,” the police official added.

The police nabbed the accused from the metro station and he is in police custody. They are also looking for his accomplices.

