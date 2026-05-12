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Beautician, 42, stabbed to death

The deceased was identified as Manali Surendra Sukhadare, a Mira Road resident who owned a beauty parlour. A mother of two, she was on her way to her sister-in-law’s residence in Amboli when she was allegedly attacked with a knife by the accused.

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:50 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: A 42-year-old beautician was allegedly stabbed to death in Andheri West on May 10 by her acquaintance. The accused, Amol Mahare, was known to the victim and had allegedly threatened to harm her earlier, police said. He was arrested within two hours of the incident, before he could flee.

Beautician, 42, stabbed to death

According to police, the deceased was identified as Manali Surendra Sukhadare, a Mira Road resident who owned a beauty parlour. A mother of two, she was on her way to her sister-in-law’s residence in Amboli when she was allegedly attacked with a knife by the accused.

In her complaint, Bharati Sawant, 47, the victim’s sister-in-law and a resident of Andheri West, told police that on May 7, Manali had informed her about a work-related trip to Sakharpa in Ratnagiri district and said she would stay at Bharati’s residence on the night of May 8 before travelling the next day. However, late on May 8, Manali had not reached the residence. Bharati then contacted her, and Manali said she had started from Mira Road. Soon after, Bharati was unable to reach her.

“We have arrested the accused and are further investigating the case,” said an officer from Amboli police station.

 
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