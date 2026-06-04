‘Being a father, my concerns are obvious’, says Dipke’s dad

MUMBAI: Police stand guard at a private residence in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, even though no one’s home. The occupants left quietly a few days ago, allegedly concerned for their safety as the nation awaits the return of their son. The young man, Boston-based Abhijeet Dipke, 30, got the attention of the political dispensation in Delhi after he gave a clarion call to “meet me at the airport” on June 6.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the CPJ Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), poses for a portrait at an undisclosed location in the U.S., May 29, 2026. REUTERS/Arthur Maiorella (REUTERS)

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As the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Dipke’s mission is to address systemic failures in the education system, starting with a peaceful protest from the airport to Jantar Mantar in the capital.

But, back home, his family is worried.

“Being a father, my concerns are obvious,” said Abhijeet’s father, Bhagwanrao Dipke. “Initially, I tried to convince him to reconsider launching any campaign. However, once a person has made up his mind to do something, there is very little left to say. At this stage, we do not intend to advise him further,” said Dipke, who retired last year as an engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The Dipkes have temporarily shifted from their home in the MIDC Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, to an undisclosed location. However, Bhagwanrao Dipke told HT over the phone on Wednesday that the family has not received any threats. He said that while they are naturally worried as parents, “Abhijeet has a sound understanding of the law and has assured us he will not violate any legal provisions”.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhijeet Dipke, however, is bracing for arrest. Advocate and human rights activist Asim Sarode said Dipke had spoken to him over the phone on Wednesday, seeking support for his protest. The Pune-based lawyer said he advised Dipke to remain cautious as there is always a chance he may be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhijeet Dipke, however, is bracing for arrest. Advocate and human rights activist Asim Sarode said Dipke had spoken to him over the phone on Wednesday, seeking support for his protest. The Pune-based lawyer said he advised Dipke to remain cautious as there is always a chance he may be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke, who recently graduated from Boston University with a master’s degree in public relations, is demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following a series of controversies in high-profile competitive exams, such as the massive NEET-UG exam paper leak and problems regarding the CBSE and CUET exams. He has been reaching out via social media, where he said, “If we raise our voices together, they will have to listen to us.”

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Sarode remarked, “Abhijeet Dipke told me he is ready to get arrested. He is of the view that the issue is not limited to 30 lakh students, who appeared for NEET examinations. It also relates to their parents, which takes the number of affected people to 70-80 lakh.”

He said Dipke has invited noted individuals such as educator Sonam Wangchuk, actor Prakash Raj, social activist Vishambhar Chaudhary, and senior journalist Nikhil Wagle to join his protest in New Delhi. “He does not plan to launch a political outfit and he says he will lead his protest within the legal framework,” said Sarode.

But the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar police are taking no chances. They are providing the Dipkes round-the-clock police protection. “No one has been staying in the house since the last few days. They left without informing us about their plans. However, police protection remains in place at the residence to ensure that no untoward incident occurs,” said Rameshwar Gade, police inspector, MIDC Waluj police station.

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Bhagwanrao Dipke says they have not relocated due to threats, while refusing to disclose their current location. “I have moved to another place as part of my pre-planned schedule. I have not felt threatened in any way, nor have I received any threat so far,” he said.

Pravin Pawar, superintendent of police, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, said, “It is not true that the family has disappeared and we know nothing about them. They have gone to attend a wedding function in Akola. We have provided protection to their house. We have also offered to provide personal protection to family members if they want,” Pawar told HT.