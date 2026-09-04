BEST asks for shorter double deckers to pass under flyovers

Mumbai: The next time you’re on a BEST double-decker bus and you feel you’ve grown taller by a few centimetres, don’t get too excited. It’s probably the bus that’s getting shorter.

The AC electric double-decker buses were introduced three years ago as part of BEST’s efforts to modernise its fleet and replace the iconic diesel-powered double-deckers that were gradually phased out. (HT PHOTO)

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More than three years after introducing air-conditioned electric double-decker buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is now seeking a design change after some buses faced a clearance hurdle when passing under flyovers.

The issue has particularly affected the popular 310 bus route, which operates along the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR). BEST officials have found that the roof of the double-deckers, which are 457 cm tall, comes dangerously close to, and in some instances brushes against, the underside of the SCLR flyover.

BEST has asked the manufacturer, Switch Mobility, to reduce the height of some of the double-deckers it has yet to deliver by 17 centimetres to allow them to operate on routes that pass under the flyover. “We have asked the manufacturer to reduce the height by 17 cm. This will be for a few buses only,” said Trushna Vishwasrao, chairperson of the BEST Committee.

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{{^usCountry}} The undertaking is expected to discuss the technical feasibility and cost implications of modifying the buses before finalising the number of vehicles whose height can be reduced, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The undertaking is expected to discuss the technical feasibility and cost implications of modifying the buses before finalising the number of vehicles whose height can be reduced, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The AC electric double-decker buses were introduced three years ago as part of BEST’s efforts to modernise its fleet and replace the iconic diesel-powered double-deckers that were gradually phased out.

The height issue has restricted the deployment of the new buses on some routes, despite their popularity among commuters and tourists. BEST officials and committee members have been pushing for greater utilisation of the double-deckers, particularly on routes with high passenger demand.

More open-deck buses

BEST is also planning to revive the tourist appeal of double-decker buses by introducing semi-AC, open-deck electric versions. The BEST committee chairperson has proposed converting or procuring five double-decker e-buses in an open-deck configuration specifically for tourist services.

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The proposal is aimed at tapping into the demand for sightseeing and group travel in Mumbai. Before the traditional non-AC double-decker buses were withdrawn, BEST’s tourist services had become popular among visitors and residents looking for an inexpensive way to explore the city.

Officials said the buses were also used for birthday celebrations, family outings and get-togethers. During weekends, the tourist double-deckers could carry between 2,000 and 4,000 passengers on Saturdays and Sundays combined, generating revenue of around ₹4 lakh per weekend, according to BEST officials.

The proposed open-deck buses could allow BEST to revive this revenue-generating segment while also providing a more attractive experience for tourists, officials said.