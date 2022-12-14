BEST premium bus service sees more than 400 people on first two days

Mumbai: The premium bus service of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), on the first two days, received an excellent response from the commuters despite minimum awareness of the initiative. Around 425 office-goers took the service – which kicked off on Monday – in two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first completely electric premium bus service in Mumbai. The buses on the express route will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes between 7 am and 8.30 am and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. On the all-day route, buses will ply along the BKC-Bandra Station route between 8.50 am and 5.50 pm and in the reverse direction between 9.25 am and 6.25 pm.

“Commuters’ response to premium bus service is very encouraging. We will soon start more routes with this service,” said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST. “This will help us decongest Mumbai’s roads as more and more people will switch from self-driven cars to public transport through these premium services. Around 200 passengers have availed the service on the first day despite minimum awareness regarding this service.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that among the 425 passengers in the last two days, 275 commuters had booked the Thane to BKC route while others travelled within BKC or to Bandra Station.

Though there was a good response, commuters found a few hassles with the service. While a few passengers found issues with the names of the bus stops in Thane, others found it inconvenient to use the app and make an online payment.

“The names of the bus stops are mentioned differently for this particular service, while for BEST’s air-conditioned service they have named a bus stop as Lokpuram and are also popularly known with the same name, but for the premium bus service, this stop is called Kanakia Spaces. This is creating confusion if it is the same bus stop or a different location,” tweeted Akshay Marathe, a social activist from Thane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some were keen to avail of the service but were not aware of the application or the mode of payment. “There was staff present on the bus on the first day to help with downloading, making payment and booking seats. This helped me understand while I took a ride from BKC to Bandra station, it was very comfortable. I would avail this service if it has a good frequency,” said Samyukta Sankar, 38, a professional who works at BKC.

Seats on the buses can be booked in advance on the Chalo app. There are no conductors inside the bus, tap-in and tap-out provisions are made for the convenience of commuters.

With the success of this service, BEST plans three additional routes by December 25 when 20 more buses will be added to the fleet. This includes Thane to Powai, Kharghar to BKC and Chembur to Cuffe Parade. Currently, four services will be provided from Monday to Saturday on two routes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, BEST provided joy rides to officials from corporate houses within BKC to increase awareness about the service. Gerald Ollivier, lead transport specialist at the World Bank, availed one such ride within BKC along with some of his colleagues.

“I have travelled in all modes of public transport in the city. My experience with the premium bus service was amazing, it provided a comfortable ride with provision for charging units as well,” said Ollivier.

These buses will stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation. They do not permit standing travel.