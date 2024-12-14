MUMBAI: BEST services resumed in the crowded area around Kurla (W) railway station on Friday afternoon -- four days after the accident, following which services were suspended. The administration has also received information about internal processes followed by wet-lease operators in managing drivers, their schedules and overall operations, which officials of the transport utility will study over the weekend. BEST services resume in Kurla

As planned after the accident, only buses measuring between 6- and 9-meters are being run on the route. Buses plied between Kurla (W) and Bandra Kurla Complex, Santacruz and Bandra (W) on Friday. “These bus routes were temporarily curtailed after the accident. They were restored 3pm onwards,” said a BEST official.

The buses are being run under police protection. An officer from Kurla police station said, “BEST had stopped services on this route apprehensive of backlash from angry crowds. Services have now resumed under heavy police bandobast. Residents who were facing trouble due to non-availability of buses are relieved as auto drivers had started overcharging.”

The claim was corroborated by a BEST source, who said that in the last three days, passengers had complained about long queues for auto rickshaws outside the station, while private buses were being driven close to the station, leading to traffic snarls. “Auto rickshaw drivers have been blatantly refusing rides. It was difficult to get the last-mile connectivity over the last few days,” said Subhash Gupta, a Kurla resident.

Anil Diggikar, general manager, BEST Undertaking, shared that they are receiving inputs from six wet-lease operators on operations and training modules, which “will be discussed between members of an internal committee, the operators and other stakeholders” next week.

“We have already started the process to introduce breathalyzer tests on drivers. Each depot will have two machines installed,” said Diggikar.

BEST bachao move

On the other hand, BEST union has demanded that BMC provide a grant to BEST for procuring more buses. “We will ask the MCGM, BEST’s parent body, for funds. How is it that BMC, which has a budget of over ₹50,000 crore, cannot allocate a few crores to BEST to improve their own fleet? We will start BEST Bachao campaign from December 18 with a signature campaign,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, BEST union leader who is heading this campaign.

A senior BMC officer shared ₹850 crore has already been given to the transport utility. “We have not prepared the budget for next year, and hence cannot determine the probable amount that can be provided to them,” said the official, adding, “as BEST is an autonomous body, it is its responsibility to run operations efficiently”.