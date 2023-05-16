KCR likely to address rally at Chandrapur; his fourth in Maharashtra in 4 months

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to address a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur either later this month or in the first week of June, people familiar with the matter said. This will be his fourth rally in Maharashtra in four months.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)

KCR addressed well-attended rallies in Nanded (February 5), Kandhar Loha (March 26) in Nanded district and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (April 24) in Aurangabad.

Taking up issues such as farmers’ suicides, Dalit issues etc, Rao had promised a slew of welfare measures if voted to power in Maharashtra.

Rao’s supporters and party loyalists from across Maharashtra want the party leadership to hold the next rally either at Nagpur or Solapur. But a mega rally at Chandrapur is on top of the party’s agenda and the dates would be announced soon, people familiar with the matter said.

Chandrapur is a bordering district adjacent to Telangana and has a sizable Telugu population.

Dyanesh Wakudkar, a Maharashtra BRS co-coordinator, said that the party is organising a two-day training camp at Nanded on May 19 and 20 in which at least three representatives of each assembly segments would participate, where K Chandrashekhar Rao may announce the next rally in the state.

The “encouraging response” to the previous three rallies has become a cause of concern for the established parties in Maharashtra – especially Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) who are wary of Rao playing spoilsport in the opposition votes during the ensuing elections when the Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA) plans to fight jointly against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the other hand, Rao has already announced going it alone in Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 by strengthening its organisational network and contesting all the 288 Assembly constituencies with the slogan ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’. The proposed training camp of the BRS at Nanded would chalk out the strategy to mobilise people in all the assembly constituencies.

The Telangana government nowadays is pumping huge money for advertisement, particularly in Maharashtra. It has been issuing advertisements in print and electronic media in Maharashtra regularly and highlighting its “pro-people, pro-farmer, pro-development” achievements to attract voters. In his speeches in different rallies in the state, Rao explained the schemes being implemented in Telangana for the last nine years and his vision for Maharashtra and the rest of the country.

Several senior politicians, particularly from Congress and NCP, are likely to join the BRS in presence of Rao at the proposed rally in Chandrapur, Wakudkar claimed.

