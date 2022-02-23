Bhendi Bazar revamp gets nod for two major skyscrapers

Mumbai The Bhendi Bazar cluster revamp project, one of the biggest cluster redevelopment projects in Mumbai, received a major boost as it secured a nod to construct two major skyscrapers which will accommodate 1,393 families.

About 72 old chawls in this two-acre plot will make way for two new multi-storeyed towers of 51 and 52 storeys each. Apart from the 1,393 families, 321 commercial establishments will also be accommodated in these twin towers.

According to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which has undertaken this project, this is a major milestone. “This nod clears the way for the rehabilitation of all the old tenants. This will speed up the project significantly and we will be able to rehouse all the old tenants in brand new ownership apartments by 2025,” said the SBUT spokesperson. “Apart from the houses, the residents will be provided space for various amenities such as gymnasium, community hall, library, walking tracks and toddler parks in these towers,” he added.

The ambitious cluster revamp project aims to beef up the infrastructure in the Bhendi Bazar area. The project, spread over 16.5 acres, plans to rehabilitate 3,200 residents and 1,250 commercial establishments.

In the first phase of the project – Al-Saadah with two towers of 36 and 41 floors – was completed in 2020, where 13 old buildings stood. In this, a total of 738 tenants, which included 610 residential and 128 commercial, were accommodated.

In January 2021, the SBUT got approval to demolish 23 buildings by constructing two towers of 53 storeyed each which will rehabilitate 1,546 tenants, which include 1,278 residential and 268 commercial ones. The work is in progress and has reached the plinth stage.

Anuj Puri the chairman of, Anarock Group, the real estate consultancy firm, said, “The Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project is a massive undertaking managed by a trust. Only developers with adequate capital, as well as experience in complicated redevelopment, would look to get involved. Apart from capital and know-how, such involvement will call for considerable time and human resource allocation. As such, it may not be every well-capitalized player’s cup of tea,” said Puri.

The state government unveiled the scheme in 2008 to undertake a holistic revamp of the place. The idea was that it will help in better planning and beef up the infrastructure. However, it has been a slow starter as till now only one project – 6.75-acre project 1 Avighna by Nish Developers in Lalbaug – has been completed.

