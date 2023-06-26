BHIWANDIi: The Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit II of Thane police have arrested two habitual chain snatchers from Bhiwandi and recovered 260 grams of gold ornaments for ₹13 lakh from their possession, said police on Monday.

Two chain snatchers held in Bhiwandi, opens 12 cases

Identified as Mohammad Nawaz Sharif Ansari, 28, and Niyaz Ahmad Husain Shaikh, 32, both the accused are residents of the Piranipada area in Bhiwandi. They were produced before Bhiwandi court and remanded into police custody till June 26.

Sachin Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector, Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit 2, of Thane Police said, “Our team was patrolling on Saibaba road in Bhiwandi on June 19. Both accused were heading towards Bhiwandi on their motorcycle in a suspicious manner. Our team questioned them and later detained them and during the investigation, they revealed that they committed a robbery under the jurisdiction of Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police station.” Gaikwad further added, “During the investigation, we learned that 12 chain snatching cases had been registered against them across the Shantinagar, Bhoiwada, Narpoli, Kongaon, Bhiwandi city and Nizampura police station.”

