Bhiwandi man held for supporting Nupur Sharma

Bhiwandi A Bhiwandi youth has been arrested for a social media post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Sunday evening.

The police said that Saad Ansari, the accused, was arrested after a crowd reached outside his residence, protested the social media post and demanded his arrest. Meanwhile, local police from Bhiwandi also rushed to the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered against him under section 153 A (vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have arrested the youth and also registered a case under relevant sections. We have already started probing the incident. We have also deployed police near the area to prevent further escalation,” said Yogesh Chavan , deputy commissioner police, Bhiwandi.

The Bhiwandi police issued summons to Nupur Sharma on Saturday for her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a debate on national TV and asked her to be present in the police station in the coming days, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chetan Kakde, senior police inspector said, “We have issued summons to her recently, asking her to present herself for inquiries at the police station. The date of the summons cannot be disclosed due to security reasons.” The Bhiwandi police, on May 30, registered an FIR against Sharma.

Mumbai’s Pydhonie police station has also issued summons to Nupur Sharma and asked her to appear before the police on June 25 to record her statement in connection with her alleged objectionable remarks.

“We have summoned her to record her statement,” confirmed a senior police officer.

The summons has been sent via post. The Pydhonie police had registered a case in the matter on May 29.

Earlier on June 7, the Mumbra Police in Thane had also summoned Sharma to join investigations on June 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON