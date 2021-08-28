Big B’s guard, suspected of earning 1.5 cr a year, relieved from duty

Police head constable Jitendra Shinde – who was deputed as a guard for actor Amitabh Bachchan since 2015 – was relieved from his duties early on Friday, a day after Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale shunted him out following reports that he was earning about ₹1.5 crore annually. Shinde has been transferred to DB Marg police station in south Mumbai, said an additional commissioner of police.

Shinde was among the four constables appointed to guard Bachchan. The actor has been given X-category security – two police personnel each during the day and night.

There were several unverified viral posts on social media and some news reports indicating that Shinde was earning ₹1.5 crore annually. It was also alleged that he runs a security agency in his wife’s name and provides security to celebrities. As per service rules, a government employee cannot take another job during his service. However, all the allegations are yet to be verified and are being looked into, said another police officer. Cops have also started an internal inquiry to find out if Shinde has declared details of his other source of income to the government.

The police administration also discovered that Shinde has been serving on the same post from nearly six years. This did not go well with Nagrale, who had recently introduced a new transfer policy for Mumbai Police constables, restricting the tenure of a posting to a maximum of five years. Hence, Shinde was transferred in accordance with the new policy.

Nagrale has also ordered a departmental inquiry to ascertain if Shinde had amassed illegal wealth while serving as a guard to Bachchan.