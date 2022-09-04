Bihar man arrested for threatening film producer Sandeep Singh

Mumbai A man has been arrested from Bihar on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to film producer Sandeep Singh on Facebook. The accused had sent a message to the producer in July, threatening him that he would be killed the way popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered.

According to Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, as they received the complaint, they contacted Facebook and found the mobile number linked which was linked to the Facebook profile of the sender. They traced the signal to Sivaan at Bihar.

As the number was switched off, a team from the Amboli police headed by PI Yogesh Pawar left for Bihar. With the help of Jiradehi police in Sivaan, they tracked down the accused.

The accused was then identified as Krishnamurari Singh (21). The police then laid a trap and waited in the fields behind his house. “As soon as Singh left his house, the team of officers intercepted Singh and arrested him on Saturday,” said Bansode. The police retrieved the phone which he used to send the message.

“We are questioning Singh to find out his motive and how did he get the Facebook ID of the film producer,” said Bansode.

Sandeep Singh, known for producing movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund, founded the film production company Legend Studious in 2015.

Police sources said that the suspect - Rajput on Facebook messenger, sent a threat message to Singh saying: Chinta mat karna, jis tarah Moosawala ko goli maari gaya hai, uss tarah tujhe bhi mara jaayega, wait kar aur yaad rakh. (Don’t worry, the way Moosewala was shot dead, you too will be killed.)

Singh, a resident of Veera Desai road in Andheri west, immediately approached police and reported the threat. The Amboli police then registered an FIR.

Singh’s spokesperson Deepak Sahu said that the producer does not know the person who has threatened to kill him. “We did not take the threat lightly and have filed the police complaint. The police are probing the matter,” Sahu said.

Sources said ever since the producer has made films on certain controversial subjects, it could be one of the reasons behind receiving such a threat.