Mumbai: The BITS School of Management (BITSoM), under the aegis of BITS Pilani, a leading private university, will inaugurate its new BITSoM Research in AI and Innovation (BRAIN) Lab in its Kalyan Campus on Friday. The lab is designed to prepare future leaders for workplaces transformed by artificial intelligence, on Friday on its Kalyan campus. BITSoM launches AI research and innovation lab to shape future leaders

While explaining the concept of the laboratory, professor Saravanan Kesavan, dean of BITSoM, said that the BRAIN Lab had three core pillars–teaching, research, and outreach. Kesavan said, “It provides MBA (masters in business administration) students a dedicated space equipped with high-performance AI computers capable of handling tasks such as computer vision and large-scale data analysis. Students will not only learn about AI concepts in theory but also experiment with real-world applications.” Kesavan added that each graduating student would be expected to develop an AI product as part of their coursework, giving them first-hand experience in innovation and problem-solving.

The BRAIN lab is also designed to be a hub of collaboration where researchers can conduct projects in partnership with various companies and industries, creating a repository of practical AI tools to use. Kesavan said, “The initial focus areas (of the lab) include manufacturing, healthcare, banking and financial services, and Global Capability Centres (subsidiaries of multinational corporations that perform specialised functions).” He added that the case studies and research from the lab will be made freely available to schools, colleges, researchers, and corporate partners, ensuring that the benefits of the lab reach beyond the BITSoM campus.

BITSoM also plans to use the BRAIN Lab as a launchpad for startups. An AI programme will support entrepreneurs in developing solutions as per their needs while connecting them to venture capital networks in India and Silicon Valley. This will give young companies the chance to refine their ideas with guidance from both academics and industry leaders.

The centre’s physical setup resembles a modern computer lab, with dedicated workspaces, collaborative meeting rooms, and brainstorming zones. It has been designed to encourage creativity, allowing students to visualise how AI works, customise tools for different industries, and allow their technical capabilities to translate into business impacts.

In the context of a global workplace that is embracing AI, Kesavan said, “Future leaders need to understand not just how to manage people but also how to manage a workforce that combines humans and AI agents. Our goal is to ensure every student graduating from BITSoM is equipped with the skills to build AI products and apply them effectively in business.”

Kesavan said that advisors from reputed institutions such as Harvard, Johns Hopkins, the University of Chicago, and industry professionals from global companies will provide guidance to students at the lab. Alongside student training, BITSoM also plans to run reskilling programmes for working professionals, extending its impact beyond the campus.