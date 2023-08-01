Bizman jumps off Bandra-Worli Sea Link

MUMBAI: A businessman from Khar jumped into the sea from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) early in the morning on Monday. The police with the help of divers from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and fire brigade have launched a search operation.

Mumbai, India - July 31, 2023: Coast guard helicopter conducting search operation, after a man jumped from bandra worli sealink in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Photo by HT Photo/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to the Worli police, around 5.30am, the BWSL security staff called the Mumbai police control room and informed them about a man, who stopped his car in the middle of the sea-link on the South-bound stretch and jumped into the sea.

“The BWSL security staff proceeded towards the man who had halted his car on the sea link but as soon as the man noticed the staff approaching him, he crossed to the other side of the bridge. As the staff reached near him, the man jumped into the sea,” a police officer said.

Soon after reaching the spot, the police managed to trace the owner of the vehicle in which the man had reached the sea link. The owner of the vehicle informed the police that the 56-year-old man was his brother-in-law.

“The car owner told us that the businessman was married to his sister and the couple has two children – a 24-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter,” the police said.

The businessman, according to the police, had met with an accident near Kala Nagar in Bandra East three months ago and he suffered injuries to his head. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital. Later, the man started forgetting things.

Besides, the man also went into depression after the accident, the police said. He also had blood pressure and sugar-related issues, which further complicated the matters for him, the police officer added.

“A few days ago, the man had told his family members that he would prefer to die rather than living with complications,” the police officer said, adding that he had a garment business in South Mumbai, which was also affected after his accident.

“On Sunday night at the house of the car owner, the businessman’s wife had requested him to advise her husband as he used to regularly talk negatively. On Monday morning, he left the house without telling anyone,” the police said. The police said they have not registered any case yet and only made a diary entry.