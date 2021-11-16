BJP corporator from Kharghar Leena Gharad suspended for 6 years

In an expected move, rebel BJP corporator in Panvel, Leena Garad, has been suspended by the party for alleged anti-party activities for six years.

The decision was taken by MLA Prashant Thakur, who is also the party president for North Raigad region. Garad is a corporator from ward 5 of Kharghar.

Garad, who had been denied the post of the Mayor, has been raising a number of issues against the ruling party in Panvel. Also, along with the opposition, she has been targeting the Thakur family that controls the party in the region.

Prakash Binedar, BJP spokesperson, said, “Despite being elected on the BJP ticket, she had been colluding with the opposition and targeting the party in the house and also outside besides making baseless allegations. There were several complaints against her in this regard. A decision has been taken to suspend her primary membership of the party for a period of six years as her actions hurt the party image.”

Garad said, “I am yet to receive the official letter of suspension and will comment after reading it.”

Leena Garad, the wife of police officer Arjun Garad, had come to limelight in 2014 when she contested the Kharghar Gram Panchayat elections. She had declared property worth ₹200Cr in her affidavit. It included seven plots and 17 high-end cars. She had claimed the market value of her investments had risen over the years and that everything was documented. She said she was in the construction business.