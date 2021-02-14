BJP demands resignation and probe against Sena minister in suicide case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra forest minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod, and sought to file a case against him in the case of a 23-year-old Pune woman’s alleged death by suicide.

The deceased, a popular figure on social media, died by suicide in Pune on February 8. The police registered a case of accidental death, ruling out foul play. She did not leave a suicide note.

The episode came to the fore when 11 audio clips of a person allegedly talking with a Sena worker about the woman went viral. The BJP alleged that one of the persons in the audio clip is Rathod.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh alleged that the audio clips point to Rathod’s connection to the case. “The audio clips clearly showed that the woman was forced to commit suicide. The audio clips and pictures in the social media clearly indicate this. The police department should file a suo motu offence of manslaughter against him. But this requires political will,” said Wagh.

She said it was time for chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Anil Deshmukh to show that they will not tolerate atrocities against women.

CM Thackeray told the media that a detailed investigation would be held in this matter. “We will first have a detailed investigation in this case and based on this we will take action,” said Thackeray. “We have been witnessing such type of cases in recent time and people need to take appropriate steps. The truth will come before the people and we will take appropriate action,” he added.

Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Hemant Nagrale demanding a probe in the matter.

Rathod hails from Yavatmal and is considered a key Sena figure in the Vidarbha region.

Rathod was not available for comment on the allegations against him. Both his phones were out of reach for the whole of Saturday.

Shiv Sena, however, called it an attempt by the Opposition to politicise the death. “There is no sign of foul play in the preliminary investigation. The opposition parties are seeking to destabilise the state government,” said Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande.