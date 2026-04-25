BJP goes for organisational faces over defeated MPs, MLAs in council polls

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shortlisted over 30 names for six legislative council seats that will go to the polls next month, with a preference for organisational faces over leaders who were defeated in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections two years ago, according to party insiders.

Mumbai, India - 10 Oct. 2014BJP released their manifesto for Vidhan Sabha election at BJP headquarters in presence shri. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Shri. Madhav Bhandari, shri. Keshav upadhye at Nariman Point in Mumbai, India, on Friday, October 10, 2014. (HT Photos)

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The state unit’s core committee picked the names after two meetings over the past two days. The final decision will be taken by the party’s central leadership, with the list of candidates expected by April 28. The last date for filing nominations is April 30 for the biennial elections to nine Legislative Council seats and one bypoll. Under the Mahayuti alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP will contest six of the 10 seats.

Among the notable leaders set to miss out are former MPs Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar and Navneet Rana, and former MLA Ram Satpute. They were all eyeing the upper house of the state legislature after being defeated in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in 2024.

Instead, the party has prioritised leaders with organisational roles. Those shortlisted include state general secretaries Madhavi Naik and Rajesh Pande, Marathwada organisational secretary Sanjay Kodge, Nagpur district chief Dayashankar Tiwari, Vidarbha organisational secretary Upendra Kothekar, office bearer from Nagpur Sanjay Bhende, office bearer from Konkan Pramod Jathar, and party vice president Keshav Upadhye, insiders said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Most of the nominees are expected to be from the organisation as the party wants to send out a message to its cadre. While doing so, a regional caste balance will also be struck,” said a BJP leader, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most of the nominees are expected to be from the organisation as the party wants to send out a message to its cadre. While doing so, a regional caste balance will also be struck,” said a BJP leader, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 10 seats, nine are up for biennial elections as sitting members retire on May 13. The 10th seat fell vacant after Congress MLC Pradnya Satav resigned and joined the BJP in December; it will be filled through a bypoll on May 12. Based on its strength in the legislative assembly, the BJP is well placed to win six of the 10 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 10 seats, nine are up for biennial elections as sitting members retire on May 13. The 10th seat fell vacant after Congress MLC Pradnya Satav resigned and joined the BJP in December; it will be filled through a bypoll on May 12. Based on its strength in the legislative assembly, the BJP is well placed to win six of the 10 seats. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surendra P Gangan ...Read More Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others. Read Less

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