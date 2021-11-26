BJP held hands of family-run parties to grow, says Shiv Sena; slams PM’s dynasty politics remark

After Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi said that the reins of political parties in the hands of one family are the “biggest threat to democracy,” Shiv Sena hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it has held hands of such political parties to rise to power. Shiv Sena, which boycotted the Constitution Day celebration along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, said that the government has trampled the Constitution for the last seven years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking in the Central Hall of the Parliament on the occasion of the Constitution Day on Friday, PM Modi said that dynasty politics is against the democratic nature of the country. Modi’s remark was indirectly aimed at Congress, but he also said that dynasty politics is seen right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Reacting to the statement, Sena Member of Parliament (MP) and chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said, “The BJP has held the hand of such [family-run] political parties and has achieved this. BJP grew because of Shiv Sena [in Maharashtra]. They took the support of so-called family-run party [Peoples Democratic Party] in Kashmir to come to power in the state. It is convenient for them to make such statements now, but these parties have got the support of the people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the current Union government does not work as per the Constitution. “All the Opposition parties boycotted the event because our Constitution is trampled upon daily in the country. There is no rule of the Constitution in the nation, it is functioning in an autocratic manner,” he said. He added that the state’s rights and functioning are hampered through the Raj Bhavan in many states. “So why this pretence to celebrate Constitution Day?” he asked.