BJP leader derides Congress' Jayashree Thorat, own party, MVA condemn him

Mumbai: Political tensions erupted in Sangamner after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local leader Vasant Deshmukh made controversial remarks about Jayashree Thorat, daughter of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, during a rally attended by former BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was among those who condemned Deshmukh's remarks.(PTI)

The incident sparked violence in Sangamner, Ahilyanagar district, where an angry mob attacked vehicles belonging to Mahayuti leaders. Congress workers staged a sit-in protest outside the police station for seven hours until authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) at approximately 5am. Protests continued into Saturday morning, with demonstrators demanding Deshmukh's arrest.

During the rally, Deshmukh made personal remarks about Jayashree Thorat, stating: "She calls her father and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat as father of all here. Everyone knows what Jayashree Thorat is. If we decide, she could not come out of home." He proceeded to use derogatory language about her.

As videos of his speech circulated on social media, Thorat supporters retaliated by attacking vehicles and attempting to set them ablaze, highlighting the escalating political rivalry between the Thorat and Vikhe families in Ahmednagar.

Speaking to the media, Jayashree Thorat criticised the ruling Mahayuti alliance: "People did not like the language used by Vasant Deshmukh. It doesn't suit the political campaign and his age to make such derogatory statements against a girl who is the age of his granddaughter. He is absconding and why haven't police arrested him? I am strong enough to face such people."

Vikhe-Patil condemned Deshmukh's language whilst calling for action against those who vandalised their vehicles. "Vasant Deshmukh was speaking aggressively. I tried to stop him twice. I was speaking on the phone when Vasant Deshmukh made objectionable remarks. I condemn his statement. Police should take action against him and Mahayuti will also take action. But at the same time, police should take action against the people who attacked our cars," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut condemned Deshmukh's statement, suggesting the BJP was attempting to create a riot-like situation. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party also criticised Deshmukh for his derogatory remarks.