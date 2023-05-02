BJP’s Kamboj in soup over brawl with cops at Khar bar

Mumbai: Mohit Kamboj, BJP leader and close confidant of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is in soup over a brawl with police and a late-night celebration at a bar in Khar.

In a viral video, Kamboj is seen arguing with the police obstructing them from action for the late-night party till 3am. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written to home minister Fadnavis seeking action against Kamboj.

Raut also demanded action against the bar for violating the deadline rules. He said Sachin Kamble, an office bearer of Sambhaji Brigade, went to the bar to stop the nuisance from becoming troublesome for the people around, he was manhandled.

Raut on Monday shared on Twitter video footage showing a ruckus in a bar. He also shared a video made by Kamble who is seen complaining about the BJP leader abusing police who were asking to shut down the radio bar at Khar West at 3.30 am.

“Bars are allowed to operate till 1am but this was open at 3:30am on Sunday. There was a ruckus and traffic jam outside the bar so Kamble went there but he was manhandled. He called the police but Kamboj who was with girls, abused the police and also threatened them by using the names of union home minister Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis. This is a very serious matter. Please take action against Kamboj who was also threatening to cancel the licence of the bar,” said Raut in his letter sent to Fadnavis and copied to Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

Kamboj was not available for his comments. He did not respond to calls and text messages sent for his reaction. He was silent about the allegations on his Twitter account too.

“Sambhaji Brigade office bearer Sachin Kamble sent me the video. It went viral. If the police don’t get the footage, I will send the footage. I want to see what the government does or if the home minister is protecting anyone,” Raut told the media. “I have given all the information to home minister Devendra Fadnavis. He has assured me that action will be taken in this matter,” he added.