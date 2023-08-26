BJP MLA Prasad Lad writes to CM, DyCM, CP about life threats

MUMBAI: BJP leader Prasad Lad wrote a letter to chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar about receiving death threats. He also said that he had informed the Khar (East) police about the same but no action was taken by them.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter was dispatched by Lad’s team on Thursday even as he is campaigning for the party in Madhya Pradesh. The letter mentions that another letter sent from his office on August 16 about a man named Anil Gaikwad sending him threats.

“While I don’t see any action taken by the police on the information about the threats, my associates have seen a person presumably doing a recce of my house and office. From the threats, I gather that the person is upset about activities that I have undertaken through a union called Shramik Utkarsha Sabha and also about my business interests,” Lad said in the letter. He also requested the authorities to take the threats seriously.

Along with the letter, his team has also provided the CCTV footage showing the unknown man that they say was doing the recce.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Satyanarayan Choudhary said that the application has been received by the commissioner’s office. “We have initiated an enquiry into the matter. We will take appropriate measures based on our findings,” he said.