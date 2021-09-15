BJP opposes Maha CM’s order on keeping eye on migrants, MNS welcomes it

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray’s directives to the police force to keep a tab on people coming to Mumbai from other states and the transfer of autorickshaws only to authorised licence holders have evoked political reactions.

While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has welcomed the move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint against CM, stating that he is ‘promoting disharmony, enmity between communities’.

CM Thackeray, during a meeting with police and home department officials, had directed the authorities to keep the records of those coming from other states as well maintain details about their whereabouts.

Thackeray also directed authorities to curb the illegal transfer of autorickshaws by asking permit holders to register their information at the local police station. The accused in the Sakinaka rape and attack case had used an autorickshaw for the heinous crime.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar has submitted a complaint against CM and his wife Rashmi, demanding a first information report (FIR) under section 153-A of Indian Penal Code. “CM’s directives have led to the promotion of disharmony and enmity between communities and created a picture that migrants are criminals. Instead of maintaining the law and order in the state, the CM and his party mouthpiece have targeted outsiders. Many Shiv Sena leaders in the city are facing cases for atrocities against women. Have they come from outside the state? I have submitted my complaint at Samata Nagar police station, demanding that a case be registered against CM, Saamana editor Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray and its executive editor Sanjay Raut,” he said.

MNS has welcomed the move and said that the state government should implement the directives properly.

“MNS chief Rajsaheb Thackeray has been pushing for reporting of people coming from other states so that the whereabouts of migrants are properly maintained. He has been demanding for the strict implementation of the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act for years without caring about the impact on voters. Though late, the state government’s move is a welcome step and it should be implemented rigorously. We want the state government to implement it in letter and spirit,” said Sandeep Deshpande, general secretary of the party.

He added that MNS has also raised its voice against the illegal auto and taxis and the fake permits generated by some of them. He said that the fake permits generated by forged documents should be immediately scrapped.

The reactions from the political parties have come ahead of the local body elections in cities like Mumbai and Thane. MNS has been opposing migrants for years and has gained support of locals on that front. BJP, however, enjoys the support of the North Indian voters in Mumbai and Thane. Shiv Sena, of late, has softened its hardline stand against North Indians and attempted to woo the vote bank.

Deshpande said BJP’s stand on entire issue was not important but the implementation of the existing act is.

“BJP does not rule the state and what they say is not important for us,” he said.

Political analyst Prakash Akolkar said that crime cases cannot be linked to any particular community or region for the sake of political gains.

“Keeping records of people from other states would not help in gaining anything. It is wrong to say that people from a particular community, linguistic group or region commit offences. But playing politics, too, should not be tolerated. If Bhatkhalkar feels that CM’s directives lead to divide between two communities, what was his reaction on the Hathras rape and murder case in Uttar Pradesh?” he said.