BJP protests demand apology from MVA for ‘insulting’ Dr Ambedkar and Hindu deities

Mumbai: As part of its counter-attack against Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s Halla Bol Morcha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) held Maafi Mango Andolan on Saturday, demanding an apology from the opposition for the alleged insults to Hindu gods and saints.

The protests were held across Mumbai, Thane, and other cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). BSS called for a bandh to protest the alleged insult to Hindu gods.

The BJP protest was staged in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai with participation from elected representatives. The protest began at Kandivali and Dadar railway stations and culminated at Andheri railway station in the presence of party legislators Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Yogesh Sagar, Kalidas Kolambkar, Sunil Rane, Amit Satam, MP Manoj Kotak and other office-bearers. The protest also saw Warkaris participating with their Dindi to condemn remarks by Sushama Andhare against saints and the Warkari sect by Sena leader Sushama Andhare.

The ruling parties sought an apology from MVA for alleged insults of Dr BR Ambekar, Hindu gods and saints of the state by leaders such as Sanjay Raut, Sushama Andhare and Amol Mitkari.

Last week, Raut said, Dr BR Ambedkar was born in Maharashtra, while Andhare had ridiculed the customs in the Warkari sect recently and had criticised lord Ram and Sri Krishna in her speech given a few years ago.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray should sack Andhare from the party. Sena leader Sanjay Raut insulted Dr BR Ambedkar by saying that he was born in Maharashtra, and did not apologise for it. The people of Maharashtra will teach them and their party a befitting lesson.”

Deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadanvis termed the MVA march as nano and ridiculed the parties for their failure to gather the expected number. “The Morcha completely failed to get the response despite the call by three major parties in the state. They did not even dare to hold it at Azad Maidan despite police offering them the venue, as they knew that they would not be able to bring that much crowd to fill the venue,” he said.

The bandh call given by the BSS in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivali received a mixed response. Auto rickshaws affiliated with the union of BSS participated in the bandh while shops in the pockets with the influence of the party remained shut. Buses run by the municipal corporations of Thane; Kalyan-Dombivali were playing uninterrupted.