BJP slams Sena (UBT) for ‘illegally’ transferring MIDC land

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kandivali MLA, Atul Bhatkhalkar, on Thursday, alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) and former industries minister Subhash Desai illegally transferred 4.14 lakh square metre land belonging to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for residential use. The lawmaker added that it has led to the loss of more than ₹3000 crore to the exchequer.

Bhatkhalkar said that Desai transferred various industrial plots in parts of the state measuring 4.14 lakh square metres worth ₹3109 crore. He alleged that Desai’s son Bhushan was involved in the ‘deal’ and met the industrialists in a five-star hotel in BKC.

“The industrial land owned by MIDC cannot be converted for residential use. The land parcels costing ₹3109 crore were transferred on various dates in May 2021 and June 2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak,” said Bhatkhalkar.

When people were struggling with the pandemic, the Thackeray government was busy minting money, he added. It needs to be checked whether the ‘financial benefits’ of it reached Matoshri (residence of Uddhav Thackeray).

The lawmaker pointed out that the state government received only ₹168 crore against the cost of ₹3109 crore. The MLA demanded a probe into the corruption by setting up a special investigation team.

Industries minister Uday Samant announced a high-level probe into the case. “It is true that the industrial land owned by MIDC cannot be allotted for residential use. The allegations are serious. A high-level probe will be conducted into the case and the report will be tabled in the budget session next year.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav raised a strong objection to the allegations and claimed it were raised wrongly. He said that the issue was not raised by using the due procedure of the legislature.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiyaz Jalil, on Wednesday, had levelled similar allegations of conversion of industrial plots as residential. He said that the allotment of the MIDC plots in Aurangabad has led to the loss of ₹1000 crore to the government.

Subhash Desai strongly reacted to it and said, “The allegations are baseless and I will file a defamation suit if the MP does not apologise.”

