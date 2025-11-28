Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
BJP-Sena war escalates as cops raid Sena MLA’s house in Hingoli

BySurendra P Gangan, Yogesh Naik
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 05:16 am IST

BJP and Shiv Sena clash again over local body polls, with allegations of vote buying and police raids escalating tensions between the parties.

MUMBAI: Barely a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena decided to call a truce after a spate of poaching (17 people from Sena have moved to BJP in MMR), the two parties – key stakeholders in the ruling Mahayuti – are at loggerheads yet again in the first phase of the local body polls.

A day after Shiv Sena MLA from Kudal, in Sindhudurg district, Nilesh Rane barged into the house of BJP worker Vijay Kenavadekar from Kankavali in the same district, alleging the stash of 15 lakh purportedly found in his bedroom was intended for vote buyout for polls slated on December 2, Sena leaders bitterly complained when cops raided the house of the party’s MLA from Kalamnuri, Hingoli, Santosh Bangar at 6 am on Thursday.

“A convoy of around a hundred policemen arrived at my house when everyone was asleep. They searched the house and went through our personal belongings, including the fridge. The police administration is acting under pressure from a BJP MLA. My relatives too are being served notices,” Bangar said.

According to Sena MLC Hemant Patil, while an incensed deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde “has taken note of the raid” Sena MLAs will meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to express their grievance. “Bangar was targeted at the behest of Hingoli BJP MLA Tanaji Mutkule,” said Patil.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said on Thursday that they have sought reports from the collectors of Sindhudurg, in the Nitesh Rane case, and Hingoli, in the Santosh Bangar case.

The tussle between Bangar and Mutkule intensified after two BJP candidates in the Hingoli Nagar Panchayat withdrew their candidature and one of them, Bhaskar Bangar, joined Sena on November 23. “This was the trigger for the fight at the local level ahead of the elections. The police raid on Bangar’s home may also be seen as a reaction to the “raid” by Sena MLA Nilesh Rane in Sindhudurg,” a BJP leader told HT.

Mutkule called Bangar “a blot on Hingoli district”, alleging that he took 50 crore to defect from the undivided Shiv Sena and participated in the party’s split in June 2022. “Bangar cannot live without money. He is involved in several illegal businesses such as gambling and illicit liquor,” he said. Bangar retorted with similar accusations saying the BJP MLA was “involved in various illegal activities”.

Nilesh demands action against BJP workers

Meanwhile, in Sindhudurg’s Kankavali, the Rane siblings are at war for political clout. Nilesh has aligned with Congress and Sena (UBT) to win the Kankavali Municipal Council elections against the BJP, more precisely his brother Nitesh.

Nilesh released a video of his “raid” on Wednesday to the media, underscoring how the stash of cash was found a couple of days after state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan visited the district.

On Thursday, Nilesh demanded action against BJP workers, even as his brother Nitesh visited Kenavadekar’s home in a show of solidarity. People in the know have said that while Narayan Rane, father of the brothers, and BJP MP from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, is upset over the feud, he is yet to react on the issue.

On Nilesh’s move, revenue minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said: “It is not correct to do a sting operation in anyone’s bedroom.”

Reacting to the clashes between the two parties, in Sindhudurg and Hingoli, state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan said on Thursday: “I have to keep the alliance (between Sena and BJP) intact till December 2.” He made the comment when media persons in Jalgaon asked him about the clashes between the two parties. Chavan is on a campaign tour in Jalgaon.

