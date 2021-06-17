Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Blast in firecracker unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar, at least 10 injured
mumbai news

Blast in firecracker unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar, at least 10 injured

Dahanu MLA Vinod Nikole said two fire tenders from the Dahanu municipal council and Adani Thermal Power station were engaged in fire fighting operation which was obstructed by strong winds and rains
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The smoke billowing from the fire cracker factory at Dahanu in Palghar could be seen from several kilometres away. (Grab from a video of the blast)

At least 10 workers were injured in a blast inside a fire cracker factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Thursday morning, the local MLA said, and added that it could have been triggered by sparks from ongoing welding work.

Dahanu MLA Vinod Nikole, who was at the spot, said the injured among the 100 workers present inside the premises of Vishal Fireworks, located at Dehane village about 15 kms from Vangaon-Dahanu Road, were rushed to the Cottage Hospital. He said most workers ran out of the unit in panic after the blast, which was heard even several kilometres away.

The MLA said two fire tenders from the Dahanu municipal council and Adani Thermal Power station were engaged in fire fighting operation which was obstructed by strong winds and rains. He said Dahanu police led by deputy superintendent of police (SP) Datta Nalawade was supervising the operation at the spot. The district administration or the fire department is yet to comment on the cause of the blast, the extent of the damage and the fire fighting operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP