Blue line records highest single-day footfall of 4 lakh post pandemic

Mumbai: The city’s first metro line connecting Versova, Andheri and Ghatkopar (Blue line) is bearing fruit of the rising popularity of Metro 2A (Yellow line) and 7 (Red line) as daily passenger footfall crossed 4 lakh on January 24, first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) operated Blue line has recorded a rise of 15,000 passenger footfall per day when compared to the last week. According to the MMOPL officials, metro stations on Western Express Highway (WEH) and D N Nagar witness a footfall of 6,000 and 8,000 passengers, respectively.

“For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, Blue Line 1 has crossed the 4 lakh-mark. Between January 16 and 23, 27.63 lakh passengers travelled in the metro,” an MMOPL spokesperson added.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the new lines on January 19, Metro Lines 2A and 7 have recorded a consistent demand of an average of 1.25-1.30 lakh passengers.

The Yellow line runs from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West, while the Red line runs from Dahisar East to Gundavali in Andheri East. Ticket charges have been fixed at ₹10 for every 3 kms.

Gundavali and D N Nagar stations have been recording a considerable number of passengers each day. Long queues of office-goers were seen during peak hours on both the entry points of Metro 7 and 2A. Both the stations are connected by skywalks with the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor.

Meanwhile, commuters continue to throng help desks enquiring about the common mobility card named ‘Mumbai 1’ and a mobile app by the same name. The two metro lines are expected to cut down vehicular traffic by 25% besides reducing crowd in the suburban local trains.