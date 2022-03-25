BMC attempts to cut water supply to Metro

Even as the dispute between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) continues over property tax, personnel from the civic body on Thursday visited multiple properties of the MMOPL in Andheri (W) including DN Nagar Metro Station to cut the water supply for non-payment of property taxes since 2013. The MMOPL administration said they have requested the BMC to withdraw the notices issued to them and implement the directives of state government which exempts MMOPL from paying property and municipal taxes. The water supply was not stopped as the MMOPL sought two days’ time, civic officials said.

Earlier on March 11, the BMC had attached 16 properties of MMOPL that included six metro stations in the K/East (Andheri East) and K/West (Andheri West) wards. Civic officials have said that the MMOPL owed over ₹300 crore in property tax to the BMC out of which ₹220 crore were to be paid to K/West ward and the remaining ₹80 crore to K/East ward.

A team of civic officials on Thursday reached multiple premises of the MMOPL including a car depot and DN Nagar metro station in Andheri west and attempted to disconnect water supply. The BMC officials said that disconnecting water supply and sewage lines is a regular action that is taken by them against tax defaulters. “Our officials reached there with the intent of disconnecting water lines. However, the MMOPL authorities requested for two days additional time, which we agreed to give them. If they fail to make the outstanding payment within two days, we will cut the water lines and take necessary steps as per protocol,” said Vishvas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of Assessment and Collection (A&C) department in BMC.

The MMOPL is the managing and administrative body of Metro Line-1 that became operational in 2014. The 11.40 kilometer long metro corridor connects Versova to Ghatkopar. BMC officials said that MMOPL is registered as a ‘Private Limited’ organisation and a majority of 74 per cent of the shares are owned by Reliance Infrastructure and remaining 26 per cent by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).These factors make MMOPL ineligible to be considered a tax free organization, according to BMC.

Meanwhile, the MMOPL in an official statement have said that they have informed higher authorities in the BMC that Metro Line 1 comes under the Metro Act and is recognised as a railway administrator, therefore they are exempted from paying municipal taxes under Railways Act.

“MMOPL has brought to the attention of BMC that the execution of present notices will severely impact metro services offered to about 5 lakh commuters. Therefore, MMOPL has requested MCGM to withdraw notices issued by the ward offices and not to take any coercive action against Mumbai Metro Line-1 and implement the Directives of the Government of Maharashtra,” MMOPL said in a statement.