BMC cannot blame architects for air pollution lapses: Council

MUMBAI: Architects are objecting to the BMC’s decision to hold them and licenced surveyors responsible for air pollution lapses at construction sites. The Council of Architecture has written to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, voicing their concerns against a circular issued on September 2 by the BMC stating that the licences of architects and licenced surveyors will be suspended for failure to implement air pollution mitigation measures at construction sites.

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The circular was issued on the recommendation of a high-power committee set up on directives of the Bombay High Court on air quality.

In their September 14 letter, the council, which regulates architectural education and professional architects across India, said that while it supports the BMC’s effort to control air pollution, “preparing a site for construction and undertaking demolitions is the sole responsibility of owners, developers and construction contractors.”

It says the professional responsibility of architects cannot extend to acts of omission and commission attributable to owners, developers and construction contractors at construction sites. This would include the day-to-day implementation and maintenance of air-pollution mitigation measures, they point out.

The council has also urged Bhide to amend the BMC’s September 2 circular, so that they are not held accountable for lapses in air pollution.

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{{^usCountry}} Vikas Nagalkar of the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA) said, “The scope of an architect’s work is pre-construction activity. They cannot be expected to stand on site and check adherence to norms.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikas Nagalkar of the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA) said, “The scope of an architect’s work is pre-construction activity. They cannot be expected to stand on site and check adherence to norms.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shirish Sukhatme, former president of PEATA, said, “Architects design, supervise the building and implement the development control regulations. They have no role in demolition, which is the job of builders.” Moreover, he said, no one can revoke an architect’s licence, except the council.

Sunil Rathod, chief engineer of the BMC’s development plan department, said, “We will take up this matter with the municipal commissioner and high-power committee.’’