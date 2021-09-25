Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC completes 3D mapping of Worli in first of its kind project in Mumbai
mumbai news

BMC completes 3D mapping of Worli in first of its kind project in Mumbai

The 3D geospatial city model will help with change detection analysis, insights on unauthorised and illegal settlements, classification on building types, detailed infrastructure planning of roads, bridges, flyovers, in comparison to alternate infrastructure designs
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The 3D geospatial city model was inaugurated by Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, who also represents the Worli Assembly constituency, on Friday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a three-dimensional (3D) development plan and the master plan of the Worli area called a 3D geospatial city model. This is a detailed digital 3D map that covers every parameter of the area, with a 360-degree digital panoramic view. The area covered under the project is 10 square kilometres, encompassing Worli’s entire G/South ward.

This will help the civic body in multiple development ventures and policy interventions in the area, infrastructure planning, natural disaster management, citizens’ safety, environment analysis, and assessment of public amenities.

The initiative was inaugurated by Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, who also represents the Worli Assembly constituency, on Friday. It was undertaken by BMC in partnership with Genesys. Announcing the completion of the project, BMC tweeted on Friday, “Mapping The Future! Using state-of-the-art tech supported by @Genesys_Int, BMC has completed an intricate digital 3D mapping of Worli in @mybmcWardGS. This initiative, inaugurated by Cabinet Minister @AUThackeray, will help in progressive planning & coordinating action on the ground.”

In a statement from the G/South ward, BMC said, “We live in a 3D world, planning and development activities encompassing urban governance, city infrastructure upgrades, etc, are still being carried out on 2D maps. To meet the demands of cities in the 21st century, it is imperative that urban governments are able to visualise their cities in 3D for getting comprehensive 360 [degree] views, undertake simulations and conduct detailed analysis on the data, etc. all of which is inefficient and close to impossible on archaic 2D maps.”

RELATED STORIES

The 3D geospatial city model will help with change detection analysis, insights on unauthorised and illegal settlements, classification on building types, detailed infrastructure planning of roads, bridges, flyovers, in comparison to alternate infrastructure designs. BMC will also be able to find project-affected persons accurately, by overlaying the 3D model of the proposed project on the existing 3D model of the city. The imaging will help the civic body in urban flooding monitoring and mapping as well.

The 3D geospatial model was created using high-resolution aerial drone imagery and mobile street imagery vehicles mounted with light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors.

“This aerial data coupled with 3,600 high-definition street view imagery was then fused to create a true-to-life Geospatial Map resulting in a comprehensive 3D Digital Twin,” BMC said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dip in active cases: Maharashtra sees 3,286 fresh Covid cases

89% Covid bed availability in Mumbai, BMC says we are in comfortable position

Maha schools to reopen from Oct 4, religious places from Oct 7

Maharashtra to reopen religious places from October 7
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP