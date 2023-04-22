BMC confiscates booster pumps sucking Kalina homes dry

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to two buildings in Kalina villages and confiscated booster pumps that were illegally sucking water from municipal lines and supplying them to two high-rise buildings through an illegal municipal water connection.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two buildings on Old CSMT road in Kalina village, Kole Kalyan in Santacruz East received notices to remove the booster pumps and a warning that action will be taken on their water connection. The pumps, installed in the two buildings sucking large quantities of water, have left many houses dry in Kalina.

A civic official from H East ward’s water works department said, “The booster pumps are confiscated and water supply will be restored from Sunday.”

A junior civic official said, “We have sent notices to two five-storey buildings. Our officials inspected the site and confiscated the pumps that were installed inside the building premises and connected to the water connection of the BMC pipeline.”

Hindustan Times reported on April 19 that the H East ward’s assistant municipal commissioner Swapnaja Kshirsagar had ordered the assistant engineer of the waterworks department to restore the water supply of aggrieved residents of Kolivery and Kalina villages within three days, failing which he would face immediate suspension.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents had complained about chaabiwallahs in collusion with civic officials from H East ward’s water works department allegedly diverting water to newly redeveloped buildings leaving affecting the water supply for 3 lakh people at Kalina and Kolivery villages.

Mary D’Souza, a resident of Kalina village said that they have been getting water for 15 minutes which has been a relief to residents. “At first it was dirty but we stored it. The fact that we are getting intermittent supply with breaks indicates that water is being diverted. We are also relieved that notices are issued to buildings using booster pumps,” she said.

R Rodricks, another resident said,” People who have not been getting water at all have got some relief. Work has started and it is yet to be restored completely.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic official said residents received water at 2.30am and 4am for a good 25-30 minutes. “We get supply from Bhandup water treatment plant. The tunnel water supply comes via pipes with less diameter and the pressure is low. These houses are at the far end where supply does not reach and have less diameter pipes. The supply level has improved as we have done some work at the ward level and it will be restored on April 23.”